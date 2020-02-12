The city of Lampasas is in the process of changing out all of the water meters in the city from analog water meters to “radio read” or automated residential meters, according to Rickie Roy, the public works director for the city.
The city is changing around 3,000 meters total. The project began around two years ago and will finish around two years from now, according to Roy. Over the next two weeks, the public works department will be changing out 626 analog meters. The workers will be knocking on residents doors to let them know before they turn the water off.
The new meters cost around $200 a piece and the project of changing out 626 meters is going to cost the city around $150,000, according to Roy.
Around 1,000 of the 3,000 total meters have already been changed and the city will be changing the remaining 2,000 meters over the next two years, according to Roy.
Roy did not have an estimated cost for the total project because the project is over multiple years and costs can change over time.
