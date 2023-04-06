Killeen City Hall

Killeen city offices will be closed Friday due to Good Friday.

The City of Killeen offices will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.

Emergency services and trash collection routes in Killeen will continue without interruption, but the transfer station will close at 1 p.m. Friday and the Recycling Center and Solid Waste Administration Building will be closed.

