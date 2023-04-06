The City of Killeen offices will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.
Emergency services and trash collection routes in Killeen will continue without interruption, but the transfer station will close at 1 p.m. Friday and the Recycling Center and Solid Waste Administration Building will be closed.
The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Family Recreation Center will be closed Sunday for Easter. Libraries and the senior centers will be closed Friday.
All city offices will reopen on Monday at normal business hours.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights all announced their offices would be closed Friday.
Harker Heights’ city secretary office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for “any election business matters,” but all other offices will be closed.
Trash in Copperas Cove was impacted this week with services shifting a day ahead. Residential trash will not be picked up Friday, but commercial trash collection has not been impacted.
Killeen ISD and Copperas Cove ISD are also closed Friday. Staff in both districts will return Monday for a work day, while students will return on Tuesday.
