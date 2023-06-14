The City of Killeen said in a news release Wednesday that city offices will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.
Trash services will continue unaltered. The Family Aquatic Center, libraries, senior centers, Killeen Recycling Center, and the Solid Waste Administration building will be closed. The Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
