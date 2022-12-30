The city of Killeen’s trash collections will run on an amended schedule during the first week of the new year.
Offices are closed Monday for the New Year’s Day holiday, the city said in a news release.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The city of Killeen’s trash collections will run on an amended schedule during the first week of the new year.
Offices are closed Monday for the New Year’s Day holiday, the city said in a news release.
Trash collection for Monday and Tuesday will run one day late. The transfer station will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
The recycling center will be closed Saturday through Monday.
Killeen will have its annual Christmas tree recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Anyone who brings in a live tree will receive a bag of mulch. All decorations, including ornaments, lights and tinsel must be removed from the tree.
The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday but closed on Sunday. Other days will follow normal operating hours.
Copperas Cove
In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, all city of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on Monday, to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The closure will affect trash pickup next week.
As a result, the trash collection schedule will be as follows:
Jan. 2: Holiday: No trash or bulk, brush and recycling.
Jan. 3: Areas 1 and 2 for trash. Area 1 for bulk, brush and recycling.
Jan. 4: Areas 3 and 4 for trash. Area 3 for bulk, brush and recycling.
Jan. 5: Areas 5 and 6 for trash. Area 5 for bulk, brush and recycling.
Jan. 6: Areas 7 and 8 for trash. Area 7 for bulk, brush and recycling.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
Harker Heights
The following municipal buildings in Heights will be closed in observance of the upcoming holidays.
City Hall: Closed all day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Recreation Center: Closed all day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Library: Closed all day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Activities Center: Closed all day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Police Department (Administration and Records Division): Closed all day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Fire Department (Administration): Closed all day Monday. Resume normal business hours on Tuesday.
Pet Adoption Center: Closed Saturday and Sunday. Resume normal business hours on Monday.
Recycling Drop Center: Open normal business hours on Saturday.
Trash collection schedule: Normal schedule all week.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.