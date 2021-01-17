City offices closed Monday

With the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, local municipalities have announced closures to city offices and services.

Below is the current information for holiday closings in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.

Killeen

City of Killeen offices will be closed Monday. All offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday.

Emergency services will operate without interruption, and garbage collection will remain on its regular schedule.

The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City closures also include the Killeen Transfer Station and the Killeen Recycling Center, libraries and the Killeen Animal Shelter.

Recycling trailers will remain open.

Harker Heights

Harker Heights city offices will be closed Monday. All offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday.

Emergency services will operate without interruption, and garbage collection will remain on its regular schedule.

The library, pet adoption center and recreation center will be closed.

Copperas Cove

City of Copperas Cove offices, to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station, will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a news release.

The week’s trash collection schedule will be as follows:

Jan. 18: No residential or recycle, brush and bulk collection

Jan. 19: Areas 1 and 2 for trash collection. Area 1 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.

Jan. 20: Areas 3 and 4 for trash collection. Area 3 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.

Jan. 21: Areas 5 and 6 for trash collection. Area 5 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.

Jan. 22: Areas 7 and 8 for trash collection. Area 7 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.

Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.

For additional information regarding city facilities closure please contact City Hall at 254-547-4221.

For additional information regarding the collection schedule please contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.

Belton

City offices in Belton will be closed Monday and reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday.

Trash service will run as scheduled.

Nolanville

City offices in Nolanville will be closed Monday and reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday. Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 will be closed Monday and reopen for regular business hours Tuesday.

Trash service will run as scheduled.

Gatesville

City offices in Gatesville will be closed Monday and reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday.

Trash service will run as scheduled.

Lampasas

City offices in Lampasas will be closed Monday and reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday.

Trash service will run as scheduled.

Salado

City offices in Salado will be closed Monday and reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday.

Residents will need to call their trash providers to see if trash service is affected.

Kempner

City offices in Kempner will be closed Monday and reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday.

Residents will need to call their trash providers to see if trash service is affected.

