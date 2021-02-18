City of Killeen offices are scheduled to reopen Friday, but that may not happen, according to the mayor.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said on Thursday that he has been in touch with the city manager’s office, and that the decision whether or not to open the city on Friday may come down to a last minute decision.
“We don’t want to risk people driving in this craziness,” Segarra said. “I would recommend that we keep them shut down this week and have a fresh start on Monday.”
The City Council Workshops scheduled Thursday have been rescheduled due to the winter weather to 5 p.m. Monday. at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St., and can also be viewed online at killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
