City offices in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Below is how the cities and their services will be impacted by the closure.
Killeen
City of Killeen offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. All offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday.
Emergency services will operate without interruption.
Garbage collection will continue on the normal schedule, but the Killeen Recycling Center will be closed. The transfer station will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lions Club Park Senior Center will be closed.
Harker Heights
All municipal buildings will be closed in observance of Presidents Day on Monday and will reopen for normal business on Tuesday.
Trash routes will run a normal schedule the entire week.
Copperas Cove
In observance of Presidents Day, all city of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on Monday, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The closure will affect trash pickup.
The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
Feb. 20: Holiday; no trash, recycle, bulk or brush collection
Feb. 21: Areas 1 & 2 for trash; Area 2 for recycle, bulk and brush
Feb. 22: Areas 3 & 4 for trash; Area 4 for recycle, bulk and brush
Feb. 23: Areas 5 & 6 for trash; Area 6 for recycle, bulk and brush
Feb. 24: Areas 7 & 8 for trash; Area 8 for recycle, bulk and brush
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
Schools
Killeen and Copperas Cove ISD are closed Monday as well as Central Texas College.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
