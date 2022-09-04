City of Killeen offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day, a Thursday news release said.
Emergency services will operate without interruption.
Updated: September 4, 2022 @ 10:23 pm
City of Killeen offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day, a Thursday news release said.
Emergency services will operate without interruption.
Garbage collection scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will run a day late.
Lions Club Park Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Family Aquatic Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lions Park Senior Center will be closed.
All city offices will reopen for normal business hours September 6.
