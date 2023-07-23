Many community leaders from Killeen and Fort Cavazos traveled to Fort Worth Thursday to visit the American Airlines headquarters, posting photos of the trip on the City’s Facebook page.
“We were taken on a tour of the airline’s headquarters building prior to the scheduled meeting,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said Sunday.
“We wanted to insure that American Airlines understood the commitment from Killeen, Fort Cavazos and the surrounding community to the partnership we have had and want to continue to have with them,” Nash-King said.
Nash-King was joined by council members Michael Boyd, Nina Cobb and Joseph Soloman, City Manager Kent Cagle, Airport Director Mike Wilson and Assistant Director Jarod Provost, Fort Cavazos garrison commander Col. Lakicia Stokes and other aviation leaders from the installation were also a part of the visiting team.
“This partnership is important for both our soldier and civilian families,” Nash-King said. “The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport offers a lucrative market for American Airlines for both business and leisure travelers throughout the Central Texas region.”
With recent news about the aviation staffing issues and a possible strike by flight attendants, mechanics and pilots, Nash-King was adamant about the support of Killeen through the industry challenges which may come up in the future.
“Our airport is primed for a lot of growth and change over the next year, and with five, daily flights and larger aircraft, we’re excited about what’s ahead,” according to the post.
Nash-King mentioned the possibility of extending that service to seven daily flights and service to the Charlotte, N.C, area.
“The purpose of our meetings Thursday was to show appreciation for our 38-year partnership to American Airlines in our community.” Nash-King said. “And, to renew our commitment to enhance the quality of life for our soldiers and civilian citizens.”
