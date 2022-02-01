An air of excitement could be felt at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop as the city moved one step closer to ratifying its $127,000 parks master plan.
“I’m pleased that the Killeen open spaces and parks master plan is about to come to a close,” Councilman Michael Boyd said.
The plan, which was commissioned in 2020, seeks to reenvision Killeen’s park system by driving community engagement and creating an interconnected park system by 2032. The city is hopeful that the plan’s smaller, incremental improvements and relatively low capital investment cost will provide a more grounded, accessible approach, separating it from the bold but ultimately unfruitful 2017 parks master plan.
Executive Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown placed an emphasis on the creation of “complete parks,” which are parks that meet the needs of all constituents, rather than focusing on a specific age demographic.
“We are chasing attributes that other parks maintain: are they accessible, are they social, are they activated?” Brown said.
May Election
The City Council tentatively approved two measures related to the May election, including a newly formed single-member district map and an ordinance calling for a charter amendment election.
The district map is the result of several months of work with legal firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, and includes several revisions to single-member council districts. Notably, the new map removes Maxdale Elementary school from district 4 and rebalances the four districts for a total average population deviation of about 7.3%, leaving the city under the state-mandated 10%.
Deputy City Attorney Holli Clements also presented one last recap of the 12 city charter amendment proposals that may be listed on the May 7 election ballot. The City Council will officially consider the ordinance next Tuesday.
“This ordinance is the result of several months of work,” Deputy City Attorney Holli Clements said.
After-action report
The city of Killeen has released its after-action report and assessment for the city-wide boil-water notice that left the entire city without usable clean tap water for ten days last year.
According to the report, which was delivered by Executive Director of Public Works Jeffery Reynolds, Killeen feels confident in several aspects, but also feels that there are some areas of needed improvement. Moving forward, the city will strive to establish a “regular” free chlorine conversion plan as normal maintenance, will complete the install of the remaining three chlorine booster stations and will provide training on complex water systems and creating in-house subject-matter experts as it completes the second of two 8-hour training sessions with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Feb. 16.
In response to questions from Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, Reynolds confirmed that the public works department is taking proactive steps to get ahead of a severe cold weather system expected to ice the area Thursday.
“We are filling our tanks so residents will still have access to water if the power goes out,” he said.
At the end of the presentation, Reynolds showed the City Council a copy of a letter from the TCEQ that showed Killeen has maintained its “superior” water rating for its response and transparency throughout the crisis.
Future discussion
The City Council meeting concluded with some turbulence after Brown made a request to discuss the city manager, assistant city manager and parks and recreation director as a future agenda item.
The item was originally listed as a request to “discuss personnel matters relating to department heads,” but was changed to be more specific by Brown after City Attorney Traci Briggs clarified that the request was not specific enough to warrant the closed meeting that would most likely be required of such a potentially sensitive topic.
Additionally, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh approached the City Council on the same question, making the point that the question could have been resolved before it reached the floor.
“I apologize for coming up here and providing my input, but perhaps if the city manager or I had been approached about this issue, we could have put it on the agenda as it should have been,” Singh said. “But being blindsided by what we’re seeing here tonight is concerning.”
The motion passed in a vote of 4-1, with Council members Brown, Boyd, Jessica Gonzalez and Rick Williams voting in favor of the request. Councilwoman Nina Cobb voted in opposition. Councilman Ken Wilkerson left during the meeting.
Mayor Jose Segarra was not present at the meeting as he was attending a family event, leaving Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King to chair the meeting.
