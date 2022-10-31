The Killeen city government has posted on its website a survey to gauge residents’ interest in naming a concourse at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker or another candidate.
“The late General Robert M. Shoemaker served as commanding general for III Corps & Fort Hood,” according to the survey. “He also served the Killeen community as a Bell County commissioner. During his tenure as commissioner, he effectively advocated for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to be established in Killeen through correspondence with congress members, the Federal Aviation Administration and the competing municipality. General Shoemaker was a master aviator who was inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame.”
Residents have until Nov. 13 to select Option 1 for Shoemaker for Option 2 for “other.” If users choose the second option, they must type their choices in a field and provide their “reasoning” in another field.
The survey was posted after Killeen City Council members approved Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez’s motion of direction on Oct. 18 to conduct the survey “with the information that council member (Michael) Boyd presented.”
It followed a roughly 30-minute discussion about how and whether the two concourses should be named at the airport after Boyd proposed honoring Shoemaker by naming the concourse after him.
“It seems like for the last couple of years, this council has been busy naming places ... yet, we haven’t adopted any type of formal policy,” Councilman Jose Segarra said during that meeting. “It’s getting to the point of just throwing names out there. It’s not that they are undeserving. My recommendation is to come up with a policy before we start naming.”
Boyd asked for — and received — consent from the council on Sept. 27 to place his naming request on an agenda, and it was one of several discussion items during the Oct. 18 workshop.
In that request, Boyd said that Shoemaker “served as commanding general for III Corps & Fort Hood. Following his extensive military career, General Shoemaker served the Killeen community as Bell County commissioner. During his tenure ... Shoemaker advocated consistently for the new Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to be established in Killeen.”
Shoemaker served in the Army 36 years, and his name is well known in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. He already has a high school in Killeen and multiple buildings in Killeen and Fort Hood named after him. He died from natural causes in 2017 in Harker Heights.
“Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration further defines his efforts,” Boyd said in his request. “GRK has two separate departure areas (concourses). The north concourse serves gates 1-3 while the south concourse serves gates 4-6.”
Neither concourse is named, Boyd said in the request.
“Considering his contributions to Fort Hood, the Killeen community and aviation, it appears fitting for the city of Killeen to consider bestowing the proposed designation.”
Shoemaker was a Bell County commissioner for eight years and as president of multiple civic and professional organizations such as First Cavalry Division Association, Heart of Texas Council of the Boy Scouts and United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area.
Shoemaker was also on the Texas A&M University Task Force and campaigned for public higher education in Central Texas. Founders Hall was renamed this year “General Robert M. Shoemaker-Founders Hall.”
On Oct. 18, Boyd asked the council to formally consider naming the north concourse for Shoemaker. However, during workshops, council members cannot vote on agenda items under Texas law. They may only give direction to staff, and it’s up to the council to accept or reject staff members’ recommendations at regular or special meetings.
Boyd said through a motion of direction that he wants the city to “display lettering across the top entrance into the concourse and at the opposite end wall of the concourse.”
On Tuesday during a City Council workshop, officials will discuss considering naming a concourse after former Killeen Mayor Timothy L. Hancock at Nina Cobb’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.