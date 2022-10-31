Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport

The Killeen city government has posted on its website a survey to gauge residents’ interest in naming a concourse at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker or another candidate.

“The late General Robert M. Shoemaker served as commanding general for III Corps & Fort Hood,” according to the survey. “He also served the Killeen community as a Bell County commissioner. During his tenure as commissioner, he effectively advocated for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to be established in Killeen through correspondence with congress members, the Federal Aviation Administration and the competing municipality. General Shoemaker was a master aviator who was inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.