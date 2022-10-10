BOIL WATER GRAPHIC LIFTED

A boil-water notice for a large neighborhood in Killeen was placed under a boil-Water notice on Oct. 3. Most of the addresses affected were notified Monday that it had been lifted, according to the city.

The addresses that no longer need to boil water are: 4301-5010 Creekside Drive, 401-404 Sunstone Cove, 301-306 Plumb Hollow Cove, 301-308 Spring Hollow Cove, 4301-4509 River Oaks Drive, 401-406 Highridge Cove, 201-206 Peach Hollow Cove, 301-306 Cedar Crest Drive, 301-308 Creekbranch Cove and 201-205 Owl Hollow Cove.

