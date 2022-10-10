A boil-water notice for a large neighborhood in Killeen was placed under a boil-Water notice on Oct. 3. Most of the addresses affected were notified Monday that it had been lifted, according to the city.
The addresses that no longer need to boil water are: 4301-5010 Creekside Drive, 401-404 Sunstone Cove, 301-306 Plumb Hollow Cove, 301-308 Spring Hollow Cove, 4301-4509 River Oaks Drive, 401-406 Highridge Cove, 201-206 Peach Hollow Cove, 301-306 Cedar Crest Drive, 301-308 Creekbranch Cove and 201-205 Owl Hollow Cove.
Due to a break in the water line, water crews had to isolate the main to make repairs.
According to a news release issued by the city Monday afternoon, water crews remained on site until all repairs were completed and water services were restored.
Residents at the following properties are still under a boil-water notice until further notice: 4101-4209 Water Street, 304 58th St., 306 58th St.
This boil-water notice is in effect immediately, pending the results of further lab testing.
Public notice will be issued through the Killeen city website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.