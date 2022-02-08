Killeen city officials are working with partners to provide two, free COVID-19 testing centers this week.
The sites are as follows:
Family Aquatics Testing Kiosk, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop: Today through Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Go to cur.tv/Killeen to schedule an appointment.
Central Texas College, 1901 S. Clear Creek Road: Today until Sunday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Go to DocsHealthTesting.com to schedule an appointment. Residents can also register by phone by texting “DOCstx” to “41411.”
The city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Central College and healthcare provider, Curative to provide these services.
Both sites provide the PCR testing and results will take two – four days to return. The tests are self-collected, nasal and saliva tests. Appointments at both locations are encouraged.
Please check with each company/site directly for any age limitations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.