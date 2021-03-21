City plan input welcome at kickoff meeting

Killeen residents are invited to learn more about the city’s new comprehensive plan, now being developed, at a community kickoff meeting Monday evening.
The meeting is set for from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive, according to the City of Killeen website.
“Participants will receive valuable information regarding the planning process, research methods, engagement opportunities and plan deliverables,” a news release said. “They will also have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input.”
For those unable to attend, the meeting will be recorded and available for view on the plan website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CompPlan.
The Killeen City Council will participate in a workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the conference center. This meeting is open to the public but will not include a public forum.
At the Tuesday workshop, the council is set to receive a presentation on the planning process and discuss specific components of the plan, according to the workshop agenda.
In November, the Killeen City Council selected Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc. — at a cost of more than $349,000 — to develop the city’s newest comprehensive plan, which includes the downtown area. Overall, according to city report, the plan is meant to be “a long-range planning document that establishes guidelines for the future growth of a community, while allowing a city to anticipate and manage growth in a way that improves the quality of life of its residents.”
A similar comprehensive plan was prepared for the city in 2010, which City Spokesperson Hilary Shine said was supposed to last until 2030. Since that time, there was an unsuccessful attempt to work on the plan done internally.
Citizen input, from a 2009 survey of Killeen residents, found that skate facilities, hike and bike trails, and water venues ranked highest as public priorities. It also showed that adequate fitness communities did not exist in the community, and that the city’s two existing community pools were no longer adequate.
Killeen City Councilmember Mellisa Brown is the only member who voted against approval of the Verdunity plan in November.
“The city has a lot of immediate financial needs,” Brown said by email following the vote. “A contract with a consultant for almost $400,000 is a lot of money that could go toward those needs. Killeen has a history of paying for plans and then not adhering to them because of the way prior councils have voted. I don’t feel like this is the best use of our funds at this time.”
Councilmember Ken Wilkerson expressed support for the plan.
“This is really the meat and potatoes of what we are doing,” Wilkerson said at the time about what the project might mean for the city.
Residents can also offer their own feedback on the plan by calling 254-501-6650 or by email at comprehensiveplan@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.