For the second time since Lucy Aldrich resigned as the Killeen city secretary in June, Killeen officials are offering the position to a successor.
“The city solicited 56 applications,” according to a staff report. Fifty-two candidates met or exceeded the minimum qualifications for the position. On (Oct. 3, 2022), Holli Clements, city attorney, extended a conditional job offer to Laura Calcote, one of the only candidates with current city secretary experience.”
After being picked from among 102 applicants during the summer, Hector Gomez withdrew for “personal reasons.” His confirmation had been scheduled for Aug. 23 during a City Council meeting. But during that meeting, Gomez was removed from the consent agenda and the issue was not discussed further.
He was introduced to the City Council on Aug. 16 via Zoom. According to city documents, 54 candidates met or exceeded minimum qualifications for the position, with one candidate — Gomez — having experience as city secretary.
He was among 102 candidates for that job. His pay had been set for $86,000 annually in Killeen if council members had approved his nomination.
“Fifty-four candidates met or exceeded the minimum qualifications for the position, with one candidate having current city secretary experience,” city documents show. “An interview took place on (Aug. 1, 2022) with a panel of city leadership, and (Cagle) extended a conditional job offer to Hector Gomez.”
With seven years of experience in municipal government, Gomez was deputy city clerk in Carlsbad, California.
Following Aldrich’s resignation on July 15, Laura Calcote was interim city secretary for Killeen.
She “has served as a city secretary for Town of Argyle and the city of Wimberly, and city of Oak Ridge North. Prior to municipal government, Ms. Calcote worked for the Texas Historical Commission,” according to a staff report.
Calcote has more than 13 years of state and municipal government experience. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2015 with a master’s in public administration. In 2010, she graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor of arts in communication studies.
Judy Paradice became interim city secretary between the period Calcote was in that position and the naming of Gomez as Aldrich’s replacement. Aldrich had been with the city for 19 years, and her salary was $71,806.18.
If approved by the council, Calcote’s base salary in Killeen would be $105,000, according to the staff report.
According to the Cross Timbers Gazette, Calcote resigned from the Town of Argyle in southern Denton County in June when then-Town Administrator Rich Olson’s contract was not renewed because, according to council members there, he was “trying to bring apartments to Arygle.”
Argyle, near Fort Worth, has a population of about 4,700.
“Assistant Town Secretary Bailey Love and Assistant Town Administrator/Town Secretary Laura Calcote resigned in the day or two after the incident,” Mayor Brian Livingston reportedly told the Gazette.
The newspaper reported that the reasons for Calcote’s resignation were not disclosed, and that her departure and others left “a near-complete void in the town’s administration ... during a busy time in the town’s calendar.”
Staff officials are expected to recommend to Killeen City Council members hiring Calcote during a workshop on Tuesday. That meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
