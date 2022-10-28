Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

For the second time since Lucy Aldrich resigned as the Killeen city secretary in June, Killeen officials are offering the position to a successor.

“The city solicited 56 applications,” according to a staff report. Fifty-two candidates met or exceeded the minimum qualifications for the position. On (Oct. 3, 2022), Holli Clements, city attorney, extended a conditional job offer to Laura Calcote, one of the only candidates with current city secretary experience.”

