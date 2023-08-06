With the start of school just days away, the City of Killeen has announced that it is adjusting the operating hours for the pool at Long Branch Park and the Family Aquatic Center.
The pool at Long Branch Park closed Sunday, but starting Friday, Sept. 8, the pool will be opened on weekends only through Oct. 1. Long Branch Park is located along East Rancier Avenue and Branch Drive in North Killeen.
Operating hours will be limited to 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The Family Aquatic Center on Elms Road between Trimmier Road and W.S. Young Drive is entering its last full week of operation. It will be open weekends only beginning Saturday, Aug. 12. The Center will remain open on weekends and Labor Day until Sept.6.
The city reminds residents that the “Back to School Bash” at the Aquatic Center will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Admission is free and the first 100 kids will leave with school supplies. School supplies are for Kindergarten through 8th grade.
