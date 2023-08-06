With the start of school just days away, the City of Killeen has announced that it is adjusting the operating hours for the pool at Long Branch Park and the Family Aquatic Center.

The pool at Long Branch Park closed Sunday, but starting Friday, Sept. 8, the pool will be opened on weekends only through Oct. 1. Long Branch Park is located along East Rancier Avenue and Branch Drive in North Killeen.

