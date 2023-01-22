Killeen residents are being asked by the city for their opinions and comments in a new survey, posted online at the City of Killeen’s website.
In a news release issued Wednesday, the council is requesting participation from residents by answering three questions and providing comments on the survey regarding 17 proposed city projects.
The survey also provides space for feedback and ideas on putting a General Obligation bond on a future election ballot. The community can complete the one-page, three-question online survey through Mar. 17 at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Bond.
The survey is designed to provide feedback to Killeen City Council on a list of projects budgeted for the future and include four potential projects to be funded by General Obligation bonds:
Animal quarantine facility
Recreation center/teen center
There are 13 potential projects to be funded by Certificates of Obligation bonds:
Fire Station No. 5 (new build)
Fire Station No. 10 (new build)
Grounds maintenance facility
Police Department parking lot expansion
Evidence storage building
Skylark fixed-base operator building
City hall structural improvements
City hall HVAC replacement
Police Department North renovation
Wednesday’s announcement included notification of a second workshop, scheduled for March 30 at City Hall, where council members will discuss alternative funding measures to the city’s future and are also considering Certificates of Obligation.
The Special Workshop will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall (101 North College Street).
General Obligation bonds or GOs, are issued by local governments, such as municipalities and schools, to finance infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and other critical public works projects.
GO bonds issued by local governments are payable from the local issuer’s property taxes for a governmental capital project fund. GO bonds for local municipal governments require voter approval.
Certificates of Obligation bonds
Certificates of Obligation bonds or COs, do not require voter approval and are backed by the full faith and credit of the City (property tax pledge). They can have a dual pledge of property taxes and a specific City revenue source as well, depending on the projects that will be funded by the COs.
Some examples of pledged City revenues are water, wastewater, drainage and street maintenance revenues. House Bill 1869 from the 2021 Texas Legislature limits the use of COs to specific purposes, including self-supporting debt, designated infrastructure, vehicles, existing facility renovations, public safety and utility system improvements.
