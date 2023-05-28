Members of the Killeen Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams were honored at the beginning of the city council meeting on Tuesday.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King gathered everyone in the front of the chambers to give a proclamation. Due to an illness which effected her voice, the mayor had City Spokeswoman Janell Ford read the proclamation as Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb presented the certificate.
“I am so proud on behalf of the mayor that we are able to talk about our emergency medical staff,” Cobb said.
The proclamation stated that May 21 through May 27 would be celebrated as National EMS Week. In the proclamation, the mayor detailed all the great things EMS and fire personnel do for the city of Killeen.
“Emergency Medical practitioners have a critical role in our health care system as first responders to minor and major accidents,” Ford said on behalf of the mayor.
The proclamation also mentioned various recognitions the have been previously given to the KFD, such as the continued recognition from the American Heart Association since 2015.
“EMS week has been celebrated nationally since 1974 to honor those who provide frontline medical care to our communities and the city of Killeen is proud to join this observance,” Ford said.
Fire Chief James Kubinski thanked the council for the recognition.
“This is an important week for us. You, the citizens, and you, the council, give us the tools to do this job,” Kubinski said. “What makes me proud is that this is the longest standing fire-based EMS system in the state of Texas. Back in the 1970s, Killeen was the first fire department to have paramedics that were a part of the department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.