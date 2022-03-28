Killeen city officials announced Monday that more than 1,500 gallons of gasoline was leaked after a truck hauling thousands of gallons of gasoline rolled over on a major roadway.
The accident happened near the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The roads were reopened late Sunday, but drivers who travel eastbound on Central Texas Expressway near Rosewood Drive may be limited to one lane westbound for a couple of days while crews monitor the situation, officials said.
In a statement from the Killeen Police Department, “the preliminary investigation revealed that the fuel tanker was traveling west on Central Texas Expressway and took the turnaround under Interstate 14. The operator began to travel east in the 5700 block of East Central Texas Expressway when an unknown vehicle entered the lane in front of the truck. The operator of the truck applied the brakes in an attempt to avoid a collision with the vehicle causing the tanker to flip on its passenger side. The unknown vehicle reportedly continued eastbound. The driver of the tanker was not cited.”
Police did not release a description of the “unknown vehicle” or any information about its driver.
Officers from Killeen and Harker Heights police and fire departments were dispatched Sunday morning when a tanker truck from United Petroleum Transportation rolled on its right side while carrying 8,700 gallons of highly flammable gasoline fuel. The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, according to Killeen Fire Department Chief James Kubinski in a statement on Sunday.
“The right side of two internal tanks was breeched,” said Kubinski at the scene. “Our first priority was to block off the immediate area and set up a perimeter out far enough to secure the safety of anyone traveling through the area.”
Traffic was re-routed through neighborhoods due to the closure of the intersection. The all-clear was finally announced about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.
“Killeen Emergency Services has confirmed through our Public Works department that more than 1,500 gallons spilled,” Killeen spokeswoman Janelle Ford said Monday morning.
According to Kubinski, efforts to contain the spill were hampered due to the location of the breech.
“This was a defensive operation,” Kubinski said due to the availability of equipment required to “suck up” a spill of this size.
The responsibility for clean up falls to the transportation company who sent out equipment and resources to transfer the remaining fuel from the damaged tanker to another waiting nearby. Killeen emergency services will watch and monitor the area afterward for a few days.
