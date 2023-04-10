KPD HQ

Killeen Police Department headquarters in south Killeen.

 File | Herald

Five finalists have been named for the final stage in the interview process ahead of naming a new police chief for Killeen, city officials announced in a news release Monday.

Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle selected the finalists for the position of police chief and the community is invited to meet them at a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

