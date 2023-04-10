Five finalists have been named for the final stage in the interview process ahead of naming a new police chief for Killeen, city officials announced in a news release Monday.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle selected the finalists for the position of police chief and the community is invited to meet them at a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The finalists include KPD Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart; Keith Humphrey, former police chief Little Rock, Ark.; Pedro Lopez Jr., Houston ISD police chief; Chris Vallejo, a senior law enforcement official with Austin Police Department; and Ellwood Thomas Witten Jr,, chief deputy for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, the candidates will be tour the city and Killeen Police headquarters on April 13. They will also have the opportunity to meet with executive staff members.
Friday, finalists will face interviews with a panel made up of community members, selected by city council, with the reception to follow.
The City engaged Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc. to conduct the nationwide search in January 2023. Candidates were vetted through a comprehensive process, including a preliminary background check and interviews to narrow the field to the five most-qualified finalists, according to the release.
The city manager will make his selection when the best qualified candidate is identified.
After five years in the position, Charles Kimble announced his retirement as the Killeen police chief in November. His last day was Jan. 27, and he has since been rehired by the city to be the interim chief.
The finalists
Alex Gearhart has 29 years of experience as a licensed peace officer and is experienced in all divisions of the department, according to information in the city’s news release. He currently has executive leadership of the Operations Bureau, consisting of the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions of the Killeen Police Department. Gearhart has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Texas (now Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen).
Keith Humphrey retired from the City of Little Rock, Ark., in 2022 as police chief after 34 years in law enforcement. He had previously been chief of police for the City of Norman, Okla. and Lancaster, Texas, and held command and supervisor positions in Arlington, Texas. Humphrey received his Master of Business Administration in Strategic Leadership from Amberton University and his Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Texas A&M University.
Pedro Lopez Jr. is the chief of police for the Houston Independent School District police department. He has a 35-year law enforcement career and an extensive history working with the Houston Police Department, including as Assistant Chief of Police. He holds a Master of Arts in Criminology from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Mountain State University. Lopez had a 27-year military career in the U.S. Army.
Chris Vallejo is a senior law Enforcement official and Community Engagement Leader/Commander of Investigations with the Austin Police Department and has worked with them for nearly 30 years. He has 29 years of experience delivering organizational leadership, mission critical operations and community safety initiatives. Vallejo has a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice, Executive Leadership Track from Texas State University and a B.A. in Applied Arts and Science from Midwestern State University. He is a former U. S. Marine.
Ellwood Thomas Whitten Jr. has been the Chief Deputy for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2013. He retired from the El Paso Police Department in 2009 and has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including Chief of Police in DeWitt, Iowa, Carlsbad, N.M. and Harlingen, Texas. Whitten holds an Master of Public Administration from Purdue Global University, Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Sul Ross State University and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Park University.
