Homeless

Killeen homeless camp out next to a shopping center near Interstate 14 and Trimmier Road in September 2020.

 Herald | File

Killeen officials have released a 3-minute video that shows how it plans to address homelessness here based on a consultant’s findings.

“It is a months-long process and part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan,” according to a news release. “Dr. Robert Marbut Jr. has gathered statistics on those experiencing homelessness in Bell County. He has also conducted focus groups and invited agencies from all over the county to participate, including faith-based groups, service industries, first- responders and school districts.”

