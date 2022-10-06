Killeen officials have released a 3-minute video that shows how it plans to address homelessness here based on a consultant’s findings.
“It is a months-long process and part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan,” according to a news release. “Dr. Robert Marbut Jr. has gathered statistics on those experiencing homelessness in Bell County. He has also conducted focus groups and invited agencies from all over the county to participate, including faith-based groups, service industries, first- responders and school districts.”
Marbut presented his findings to the Killeen City Council on Sept. 6, saying that with hundreds of people experiencing homelessness on any given day in Killeen, that number could quadruple in the next five years if multiple government entities, agencies and nonprofit organizations don’t find a solution.
“You have an extremely high level of chronicness,” Marbut said. “The average time people spend on the street is extremely high. You have a very high transient rate and a very high chronic number.”
According to a preliminary study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils that paid him $100,000, Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
‘Coming out of Fort Hood’
“Your homelessness is coming out of Fort Hood,” Marbut said. “That’s your No. 1 problem. Ten-thousand people are being outplaced, and only about 2,300 in a given year actually are hitting the VA system. You have about 7,500 people who are not hitting outplacement help or VA help.”
Reducing homelessness primarily starts with addressing untreated mental-health issues, substance abuse and domestic violence, the video shows.
In September, Marbut said about 150 new people experience homelessness in Killeen “every year that Fort Hood is here.”
“It looks like you’re going to double that amount in five years ... if you don’t make a change,” Marbut said. “It looks like the next doubling after that would be about 3.7 years. If changes aren’t made, you’ll probably be quadruple in about nine years.”
And those kind of numbers could make Killeen “a destination city” for those experiencing homelessness.
“Marbut conducted surveys to gather data on demographics, as well as completed site visits and tours with agencies and stakeholders, including free health clinics,” according to the release. “Marbut recently observed successfully-run facilities that support individuals experiencing homelessness, including The Bridge in Dallas, Haven for Hope in San Antonio, Community First Village in Austin and Centex ARC (Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center) in Temple.”
Furthermore, the consultant is studying five cohorts of homeless groups in Bell County, including those in encampments, males, women, families and individuals at risk of homelessness,” according to the release. “A final plan is due to be completed and presented to the public and council by the end of his year.”
Agencies must work together — not merely alongside each other — to provide more efficient services for people experiencing homelessness, Marbut has said.
“You have 42.5% of two years or less (on the street). Anybody in that two-year process, if they get a lot of treatment ... (is) a very good thing you have going.”
Marbus defines “chronicness” by the length of time people remain homeless. In Killeen, 23.1% stay homeless for two to five years. For five years or more, 34.4% remain homeless.
Marbut has studied and worked on issues of homelessness for more than 30 years, according to marbutconsulting.com. He’s been chief of staff to San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, a White House fellow to President George H.W. Bush, San Antonio City Council member and founding president and CEO of Haven for Hope.
He has also worked in three presidential administrations, including as executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness under President Donald Trump.
Marbut has visited more than 1,200 operations and worked in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and Mexico.
The city’s video on homelessness is at youtu.be/X_HsTGfoHas.
