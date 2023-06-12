Sewage1.JPG

Local property owners ask several city officials about the clean-up procedures to be used following the sewage leak into Reece Creek. From left are Operations Manager John Wiley, ER Coordinator Joe Stuart, Public Works Director Jeffrey Reynolds, property owners Tony Estes and Chris Bray, and City Engineer Andrew Zagars.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

It appeared to be a team effort by the City of Killeen to send out its water and sewage chiefs Monday to talk to residents along Reece Creek, where a sewage leak released hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage into the waterway and onto private property downstream more than a week ago.

Killeen’s Executive Director of Public Works Jeffrey Reynolds, City Engineer Andrew Zagars, Manager of Water and Sewer Operations John Wiley and Emergency Response Coordinator Joe Stuart all made the trip south of Lift Station No. 20, where the spill was discovered, to property owned by Tony Estes on Pecan Creek Road to discuss the situation.

