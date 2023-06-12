It appeared to be a team effort by the City of Killeen to send out its water and sewage chiefs Monday to talk to residents along Reece Creek, where a sewage leak released hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage into the waterway and onto private property downstream more than a week ago.
Killeen’s Executive Director of Public Works Jeffrey Reynolds, City Engineer Andrew Zagars, Manager of Water and Sewer Operations John Wiley and Emergency Response Coordinator Joe Stuart all made the trip south of Lift Station No. 20, where the spill was discovered, to property owned by Tony Estes on Pecan Creek Road to discuss the situation.
“We have had crews from the City come out here to take water samples every day since we were notified of the leak,” Reynolds said. “Testing is being done.”
The type of testing and results of those tests have not been made public to date.
Estes — whose property is not located within Killeen city limits — was one of the key property owners who originally notified the city about the leak.
He found the source of the contamination just off his property, near Lift Station No. 20 near the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus in south Killeen May 28.
The City of Killeen responded quickly to Estes, sending a representative to his home within the hour.
Officials with the city estimated 245,000 gallons of raw sewage was spilled due to a broken pipe, which overflowed from a break in a 16-inch force pipe in the ground and into nearby Reece Creek, a tributary of the Lampasas River.
The spill occurred from the time the city discovered the leak on Sunday, and repaired it on Tuesday.
Estes and his neighbors say the amount of raw sewage that was leaked was thousands of gallons more than that.
“You’ve gotta figure if it was leaking for almost a week before I found the source and they are reporting 245,000 gallons in just two days; there had to be more that came out of that pipe,” Estes said.
According to a statement by the city on Friday, officials have also been working with TCEQ since they became aware of this issue. TCEQ representatives have been onsite and walked the creek with city staff, along with providing direction on testing. The city is continuing to work closely and keep TCEQ updated throughout this process.
“Staff is working with Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District to proactively offer to disinfect the water wells at no expense to the approximately 13 water well property owners that may have been affected,” according to a statement from the city.
Estes said he is concerned about the results of those tests, which have not been released.
A bigger concern is the quality of water coming from the aquifer, which runs some 20-100 feet below the surface of his property.
He said he has tested the quality of his well water for 31 years and it never came back positive for bacterial contamination until last week.
Estes, who worked for 40 years with Directorate of Public Works at Fort Cavazos (then Fort Hood), has done his research about the area and about possible contamination of the water source.
Estes has filed a claim with the City of Killeen, stating they have contaminated the well water, and the ground water supplying his well, with bacteria from raw sewage discharges into Reece Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.