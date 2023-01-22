Motown in Downtown is coming to Killeen in February for its second year and organizers say it will be even better.
In a release from the Killeen government, city officials announced plans for the event which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb 25 at Santa Fe Plaza on East Avenue D.
“It will be a funk-filled celebration of great soul music, showcasing some of Central Texas’ finest entertainers,” according to the release.
Plans include a car show, a best-dressed competition, food trucks, craft vendors, live entertainment and more. Officials expect it to be an opportunity for family fun and support for local downtown businesses.
Visitors can expect to hear some of Motown’s biggest hits from recording artists like The Temptations, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson and many more. A selection of local bands will keep crowds entertained all evening.
The event is the first of 12 that will be produced or co-sponsored by the City of Killeen for the 2023 Downtown Events Series.
Food and craft vendors will be accepted until Feb. 9. Those interested in participating in the Classic Car Show can also reach out to the point of contact.
More information on Motown in Downtown or other upcoming Downtown Events, can be found at www.killeentexas.gov/DowntownEvents or by contacting Levallois Hamilton, community engagement coordinator, at 254-501-7758.
