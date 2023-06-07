A Killeen a broken sewer pipe and lift station responsible for spilling at least 125,000 gallons or raw sewage into a Killeen creek — killing fish and other wildlife — has been repaired, city officials said Wednesday.
“The City of Killeen’s Public Works Department confirms a lift station and the entire sewer collection system is back to normal operations, following a sewage leak southeast of Texas A&M Central Texas, adjacent to Reece Creek,” city officials said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The release, which was put out by Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford, goes on to say that the spill was contained Monday and the construction company tasked with repairs has “completed the repair” Tuesday evening.
“The system was back to normal just before 9 a.m. (Wednesday) morning. Crews confirm the cause was a pipe that ruptured,” Ford said. “Crews responded at 5:30 p.m. on June 4 (Sunday) and conducted a thorough inspection where the sewage was entering.”
“This morning (Wednesday), staff monitored air relief valves along the force main after a pump at the lift station was turned on, and the valves were releasing the air out of the force main as they are designed to do. By 8:15 a.m., the manhole near the repair site that was overflowing stopped overflowing.”
Ford went on to write that an environmental team contacted or notified 50 property owners who have water wells adjacent to the creek.
The contractor, TTG. is scheduled to complete final backfilling and cleanup by the end of the day (Wednesday). The city’s environmental team, with help from the City’s Mowing and Drainage division, will continue sampling water in the creek at the selected sites and will monitor the stretch of the creek looking for any adverse impacts to wildlife, according to the city.
“City staff has worked continuously since the discovery and worked closely with environmental agencies and additional contractors to resolve the leak.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.