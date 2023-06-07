Sewage-3.jpg

Raw sewage draining from this ruptured pipe has run into Reece Creek and beyond, according to property owners in the area.

A Killeen a broken sewer pipe and lift station responsible for spilling at least 125,000 gallons or raw sewage into a Killeen creek — killing fish and other wildlife — has been repaired, city officials said Wednesday.

“The City of Killeen’s Public Works Department confirms a lift station and the entire sewer collection system is back to normal operations, following a sewage leak southeast of Texas A&M Central Texas, adjacent to Reece Creek,” city officials said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

