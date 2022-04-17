Killeen residents and all those in the boundaries for Killeen Independent School District will have multiple opportunities to meet the candidates for public office. Municipal elections for Killeen City Council and Killeen ISD school board will be held May 7.
League of United Latin American Citizens Herencia Council No. 4297 along with the Stars and Stripes Exchange Club of Killeen will host a meet and greet for Killeen ISD school board Candidates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Endeavours Performing arts and Event Center, 868 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297 of Killeen is hosting a meet and greet of the Killeen mayoral and City Council candidates at Endeavors.
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum/town hall from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 23 at Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
On May 7, voters will decide the mayoral race, three at-large Killeen City Council seats as well as 13 proposed charter amendments.
Running for mayor are incumbent Debbie Nash-King and challengers Patsy Bracey, James Everard and Holly Teel.
Running for the seats are all three incumbents: Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams. Challenging the incumbents are Ramon Alvarez, Leo Gukeisen and Jose Segarra.
On the Killeen ISD ballot are Place 1, 2 and 3.
Brenda Adams of Killeen, and Gerald Dreher of Harker Heights are running for the Place 1 seat, currently held by Shelley Wells, who is not seeking reelection.
Incumbent Susan Jones filed to run for her Place 2 seat again. She will be challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, will face off against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen, for Place 3, which is currently held by Corbett Lawler, who is not seeking reelection.
