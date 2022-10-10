Over the last five years, the city of Killeen has spent more than $11.3 million on consulting fees, according to data obtained through a Texas Public Information Act request.
The costs range from $720 for an asbestos survey at the Bob Gilmore Senior Center to almost $1.9 million for the “south water supply project.”
Since 2017, Killeen officials have contracted 41 consultants — some of them multiple times, including Kimley-Horn and Associates, NewGen Strategies & Solutions, Public Sector Personnel Consultants, Randall Scott Architects, Scheibe Consulting, The Solco Group, CP&Y Inc. and Subsidiaries, CPS HR Consulting, Freese and Nichols, Garver and Verdunity.
By far, Garver ($3,318,590) has been used the most, at 18 times. Kimley-Horn and Associates ($1,992,851) has been used 11 times and Freese and Nichols ($2,435,621) has been used nine times. The combined cost to contract those three companies — engineering, planning, architectural and environmental services firms is — $7,747,062.
Fees paid were for several projects, including at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, design work and signalization for several roads and intersections and water and wastewater projects and studies.
Consultants were hired for services under a number of city departments, including aviation, public works and water and sewer. They were also used for recruiting Chief James Kubinski of the Killeen Fire Department and other staff recruitment and for legal services, the city’s 2022 comprehensive plan, parks master plan remodeling at City Hall and capital improvement projects.
Texas law exempts contracts for professional services, such as the many executed by city officials over the last five years, from the competitive bidding process, according to the Texas Municipal League.
Professional services are “those services that are mainly mental or intellectual rather than physical or manual. That is, professional services are those disciplines requiring special knowledge or attainment and a high order of learning, skill, and intelligence.”
Additionally, the Professional Services Procurement Act provides that municipalities may not use traditional competitive bidding “to obtain the services of architects, engineers, certified public accountants, land surveyors, physicians, optometrists or state-certified real-estate appraisers,” according to TML. “If the professional services desired by the city do not fall under the Professional Services Procurement Act, they may generally be obtained with or without the use of competitive bidding.”
For the city’s new comprehensive plan, it paid Verdunity $394,090. But noticeably absent from the city’s list of consultants it’s contracted over the last five years is Marbut Consulting — the San Antonio firm hired by Killeen and Temple city councils at $50,000 apiece to conduct a preliminary study on homelessness in the two communities.
