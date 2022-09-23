design standards1.jpg

A sign is seen showing that property in the 6600 block of South Fort Hood Street is being rezoned in a planned unit development where about 400 homes are expected to be built.

 Courtesy image

Killeen officials said they have found an appropriate agreement with a developer who wanted to circumvent the city’s architectural and design standards in construction of hundreds of homes along South Fort Hood Street.

“The applicant requested initially to have smaller setback requirements for about 386 lots in two zoning districts,” Ed Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, told City Council members on Tuesday. “What the developer has done is reduce the number of lots for which they are asking setback relief on, from 386 to 246 lots, and the number of zoning districts from two to one.”

