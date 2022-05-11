Crews began road work on several neighborhood streets in Killeen on Wednesday.
According to city officials, the work is expected to impact more than two dozen roads over a two-week period and will begin at 8 a.m. each day through May 24. Andale Construction is working with the Killeen Transportation Division to do “High Density Mineral Bond Seal service” on the streets.
“The work will involve complete repair of the roads. There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure,” city officials said in a release. “It is very important that all vehicles obey the traffic control devices for the safety of the citizens and employees.”
The dozens of roads to receive the work are between Prewitt Ranch and Reese Creek roads in southwest Killeen, on and near Platinum Drive in southeast Killeen, and near Rosewood Drive in southeast Killeen.
