The City of Killeen’s Development Services’ Engineering Division announced Thursday they will hold an open house on May 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Haynes Elementary School to discuss the Bunny Trail Reconstruction Project, according to a news release.
Members of the city’s consulting firm and engineering department will be at the meeting to help residents understand the process, the release said.
“Bunny Trail has been one of the roads residents have requested the city focus on as a part of the city’s comprehensive plan and dedication to improving roads,” the release said.
The city’s new budget included a street maintenance fee increase to $10, which aims to generate additional revenue to increase the annual street maintenance budget from $1.7 million to $4.3 million and provide approximately $4 million annually for street reconstruction, among other roadway needs, according to the release.
Last year, the city completed a $5.8 million road repair project that included improvements to more than a dozen roads between June and September 2021, according to the release.
For more information visit www.killeentexas.gov/Engineering.
