The City of Killeen will hold a ceremony Tuesday to officially rename the Municipal Court building after former mayor, judge and city councilmember, Raul Villaronga.
The event will be at 10 a.m. at the Killeen Municipal Court, 200 E. Avenue D.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who was a councilmember at the time, introduced a motion in March to rename the building; many community members addressed the City Council in support of the measure in the meetings until the motion passed.
Raul Villaronga was a colonel and decorated Vietnam War veteran in the U.S. military, a philanthropist who distributed hundreds of financial scholarships to students, and is responsible for implementing several City programs, including the Youth Advisory Committee.
Villaronga served one term as a city councilmember, before serving as mayor from 1992 to 1998. He was also an associate municipal judge, then the Juvenile Court Judge from 2000 to 2002. In 2002, the City Council approved a motion to make the municipal court a court of record, in so doing adding the requirement for the municipal judge to hold a law degree. Villaronga retired that year.
He was the first native-born Puerto Rican elected as mayor in Texas, according to the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
East Avenue D will be closed in front of the court for the ceremony from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
