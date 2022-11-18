Killeen is scheduled to host a free event on Saturday to allow residents to shred documents and dispose of tires at the Lions Club Park Aquatic Center.
“This service is open to Killeen residents only and proof of residency is required,” according to a news release. “There is a limit of four tires per customer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.