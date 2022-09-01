The City of Killeen will host Touchdown in Downtown Killeen on Saturday.
The city’s posted on its social media that the event will act as a large tailgate party on East Avenue D and Gray Street and it will go from 6 to 10 p.m.
Updated: September 1, 2022 @ 8:12 pm
The touchdown is free to the public and includes food trucks, live entertainment, a super fan contest, kids activities and more. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite sports team’s merchandise.
