Turkey Trot

Runners and walkers take off from the start line at the Turkey Trot 5k at Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen on Saturday in 2019.

 Hunter King | Herald

The City of Killeen will host a Cen-Tex Turkey Trot 5k 8 a.m. Saturday at Stonetree Golf Club.

The cost to participate is $25, and proceeds will go towards the Food Care Center in Killeen, according to city officials.

Interested parties may register at https://runsignup.com/killeenturkeytrot.

Registration closes Thursday.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

