The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Transportation Division is working on repairs to the signal light at the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Clear Creek Road (State Highway 201), according to a news release Friday.
Temporary stops signs have been placed at the intersection and the signal is flashing red for all traffic. There are traffic control devices and detours in place to guide motorists around the area. And the work may involve possible temporary lane closures. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution, obey traffic control devices or seek alternate routes if possible.
