The Killeen-FortHood Regional Airport has a new website look.

 Jana Kilcrease

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recently unveiled its new website, which is planned to a be a one-stop shop for traveling in and out of Killeen.

Flygrk.com provides a direct link to airport information, contact information and links to flight status and booking.

