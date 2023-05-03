The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recently unveiled its new website, which is planned to a be a one-stop shop for traveling in and out of Killeen.
Flygrk.com provides a direct link to airport information, contact information and links to flight status and booking.
Developed by Air Service Development and Marketing consultant Jeremiah Gerald with ASM Global Route Development in partnership with web developer Aerovine Digital Media, the website is part of a major re-branding effort by the airport, which eventually will include renaming the facility.
According to a news release from the Killeen city government, which runs the airport, the new name hasn’t been selected, but is expected to be finalized by the end of the year following comprehensive research and community feedback.
On the new website, there is a trip calculator that helps add up the costs of traveling to other airports to fly, and highlights the cost savings for traveling out of Killeen, according to the release.
The website also features the time-saving advantages of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport including the availability of parking close to the terminal, short security lines and a high percentage of on-time departures, the release stated.
The new site also features the amenities offered at the airport, including a full-service cafe with food, lattes and adult beverages, as well as a grill and gift shop.
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport opened in 2004, as part of a partnership with Fort Hood, allowing the airport to use runways and taxiways from Fort Hood’s Robert Gray Airfield. The 10,000-foot runway allows the airport to safely land most of the largest jets currently in use today. Currently, the airport is serviced by American Airlines, which provides daily flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
The International Air Transport Association’s Location Identifier is GRK for the Killeen airport. This unique 3-letter code, also commonly known as IATA code, is used in aviation and also in logistics to identify an airport, according to the IATA website.
