Killeen schools, businesses and residents were impacted Wednesday after a citywide boil-water notice went into effect Tuesday evening, and it’s unclear when it will end.
The water quality issue is unlikely to be fixed by close of business Thursday, Killeen officials said Wednesday.
“We really want the public to understand that we know this is an inconvenience, and we hate to have this inconvenience, but we really want to make sure we get this right,” Killeen Public Works Director Jeffery Reynolds told the Herald Wednesday afternoon. “Just be patient, follow the guidelines of the boil water notice, and we’ll get through this.”
All residents, schools and businesses within the Killeen city limits fall under the city’s latest boil water notice.
The reason for the boil-water order was due to a low level of chlorine in Killeen’s drinking-water systems, officials said. But as of late Wednesday, officials were still trying to understand why the Killeen levels were low. Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which treats and provides drinking water for Killeen and other cities, was reporting normal levels of chlorine, officials said Wednesday. Other cities, including Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, were also reporting normal levels.
“Residents should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted,” the boil water notice said. View the full boil water notice here: https://bit.ly/3jjw2X6.
Multiple Killeen businesses were reportedly closed Wednesday, including the Sonic Drive-In, 1803 S. W.S. Young Drive, citing Killeen’s citywide boil water notice as the reason for the closure. Other businesses that serve drinks using tap water, like coffee and fountain drinks, had signs indicating service was limited or some items were not available due to the water issue.
H-E-B Plus, 2511 Trimmier Road, had a product limit of two cases of water per customer posted Wednesday morning. The Stan Schlueter H-E-B would “likely” post a similar product limit Wednesday, H-E-B spokeswoman Chelsea Thompson said.
“We are asking our customers to only purchase what they need and to leave product for their fellow neighbors and community members,” Thompson said Wednesday.
Bernadette Jackson, of Killeen, was seen at H-E-B Wednesday morning picking up two cases of water.
“A lot of people are because they’re not drinking out of the tap,” Jackson said, adding that the boil-water notice complicates personal cooking.
The Killeen Independent School District notified parents Wednesday afternoon providing an update on the boil-water situation, and “strongly encouraging” students to bring bottled water to school for the remainder of the week, according to a Blackboard message sent Wednesday afternoon.
“We are working to receive bottled water from the City of Killeen, but this will not support all students and staff,” according to KISD’s notice.
“You can use the water to wash your hands, face, take a shower - we just don’t want people ingesting the water at this time,” Reynolds said.
‘Anomaly’
A low level of chlorine residuals at six Killeen testing sites is what sparked the state-required boil water notice. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires public water suppliers to sustain chlorine residuals at a level over .5 milligrams per litter in order to comply with health and safety guidelines.
Killeen’s Public Works Director said Killeen has never experienced this particular water issue before.
“This is an anomaly,” Reynolds said. “We haven’t seen this in the city of Killeen, this issue, before. This is one we’re working through with TCEQ and the water control district to try to figure it out with the water experts.”
Reynolds said city workers were “flushing the lines” Wednesday, per TCEQ instructions. The city’s fire hydrants were seen spewing out water on city streets Wednesday. TCEQ representatives are expected to be in Killeen on Thursday to help the city find and try to rectify what is going on with the city’s water supply.
TCEQ representative Gary Rasp said Wednesday the agency “is working closely with the City of Killeen to provide technical assistance.”
The boil-water order could be in effect for a couple of more days.
Once the city is able to maintain chlorine residuals over the state-required minimum standard for 24 to 36 hours, Reynolds said Killeen will then be able to send water samples off to a lab in Waco to be tested. After that, he said, the city would expect to receive water quality results within 24 hours.
“They have 24 hours to get us the testing back, but we’re not at a point yet where we’re comfortable with the levels to where we’d even send them down there,” he said. “We’re in this boil water notice and it’s not something that’s going to be lifted today or probably by close of business tomorrow it won’t be fixed.”
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said chlorine levels at WCID’s treatment plants were “very good.”
“WCID 1 is not having issues maintaining chlorine residuals,” Garrett said Wednesday. “There are many factors that can attribute to low chlorine residual levels in a water system. The TCEQ optimization team was contacted and is leading the investigation into what factors are involved and what needs to be done moving forward. We’ve shared our plant data and analysis with the TCEQ and look forward to helping resolve the issue.”
