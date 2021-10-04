Clarification
An article on Page A5 in the Sept. 30 Herald about the Killeen Seventh-day Adventist Church’s “Messiah’s Mansion" program contained an error regarding the program’s organizers. Church member Kathy Bradley said she volunteered to help with publicity for the event. Her involvement with the project was misstated in the article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.