The Clean Car Alliance will host the Clash of Titans on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Special Event Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be live music from DJ Nick M, food trucks, vendors, giveaways and more.
Spectators can purchase tickets at the door. Adults tickets are $15 while children 15 and under enter free.
The Clash of Titans is both an indoor and outdoor car show.
To enter a vehicle in the indoor show, car lovers must pre-register by going to https://www.cleancaralliance.com/killeen-show/. Vehicles in the outdoor show can be registered the day of the event.
The cost of entry varies on the type of vehicle. Cars cost $35, trucks cost $40, and bikes cost $25.
Each vehicle admission pays for the driver and one free passenger. The passenger must be in the vehicle at time of roll in. Anyone else of age in the vehicle must buy a spectator ticket.
Roll in time for vehicles inside is 9 a.m. and outside at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
According to the Clean Car Alliance website, the group represents the new and old generation of car enthusiasts and what they have to bring to this scene.
“We are strong believers in authenticity, function but more importantly the passion, patience & creativity it takes to carry those things,” the website said.
To learn more about the rules of entering a vehicle, go to https://www.cleancaralliance.com/killeen-show.
