HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Vision XXI Class of 2022 recently unveiled its class project outside the Recreation Center — three weather-resistant benches and four all-weather picnic tables.

The unveiling was done by class members Valerie Payson and Tina Capito. as dozens of city staff, council members and Vision XXI alumni looked on and applauded.

