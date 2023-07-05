The new Nolanville welcome signs are nearly finished, according to Nolanville officials on Wednesday.
“The stone portion of the sign is complete. Additional landscaping and lighting will be added in the coming weeks,” Nolanville Community Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Shidler said.
Shidler said that the construction took a couple months due to the lack of availability of the polished stone that was used. Originally, it was expected to be completed within a month.
Work began in May for the new signs on Interstate 14 near both the west and east city limits of Nolanville.
“The signs help to define the city boundaries. We are developing a Tax Increment Zone in conjunction with their placement that will encourage economic development along the interstate corridor,” Shidler said. “Diversifying the city’s sales tax base will make it more resilient to economic shifts and reduce the need for additional property tax in the future.”
The project is part of a capital improvement plan approved by the Nolanville City Council in last year’s fiscal budget.
The city’s capital improvement plan includes construction, major maintenance and improvement projects as well as infrastructure upgrades and replacement.
The capital improvement plan is a five to 10-year plan which is updated annually and approved each year by the council.
“The signs represent a collaboration between City Council, boards, and Economic Development Corporation that occurred during comprehensive planning and was executed by following the Capital Improvement Plan,” she said.
The estimated cost for both signs was around $140,000.
Shidler said she thinks the signs are “clean and classy and compliment their surroundings.”
Nolanville has a population of 6,745, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.