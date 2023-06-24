The local music scene recently kicked off a new monthly cypher competition recently at Space Creative Interactive Studios for rappers, producers, lyricists, and poets to showcase their skills and celebrate the role music plays in their lives.
Space Creative opened last November as a place for artists to network and hone their crafts, according to owner Toni Ringgold, who developed in downtown Killeen using a city grant she received in 2022 that came from federal coronavirus funding.
“I think a lot of people think they have to travel outside of the city to find that support,” Ringgold said, “but there are a lot of talented artists in this community, but we just need a voice and a place to meet in the community.”
Her studio offers recording space, podcast studios, and an event space in the back, which is where the cypher competition took place.
The next Space Creative Cypher Saturday competition hosted by Zacharij Martin-Ned of Zipp Squad Entertainment and Jay Hope of The Jay Hope Show will be at 8 p.m. July 1.
There is no fee to participate in the competition, but general admission to watch the competition is $10 per ticket. Vendors can set up booths for $45, and food trucks can participate for $125.
At the debut event, artists distinguished themselves in three rounds of competition in front of live audiences and judges.
A local Christian rap artist, Taurel ‘Johta Vay’ Davenport who works as a computer aide for KISD won the debut competition June 3.
In addition to carrying the official Cypher Saturdays Trophy until the next contest the following month, as a winner of the competition, Taurel ‘Johta Vay’ Davenport will automatically compete against the winners of subsequent months’ competitions in the December finale.
The winner of each month of competition will automatically advance to the next round of competition, along with a variety of prizes to include a trophy, three hours of free studio time at Space Create Studios, an exclusive 30 minute to 1 hour interview with Ned and four promotional featured posts on Zipp Squad Entertainment Instagram.
“Rappers, singers, poets, people who just write, come together, and we do competition type rounds,” Ned said. “This event is to get like-minded creatives a chance to engage with other people like them. We want this to be a medium between the city and the urban community to help them come together and mesh.”
In the first two rounds of Cypher Saturday, two artists were paired together to freestyle rap one after another over the same random instrumentals submitted by local music producers.
Each artist was given a minute and thirty seconds from the time the instrumental starts to freestyle. A coin toss determined which of the artists would perform first.
“The artist does not hear the instrumentals prior to their pair being called for their turn in the round,” Johta Vay said.
The panel of three judges are distinguished members of the musical production community. Platinum and gold selling audio engineer Wazhanin Steve has more than 15 years of recording, mixing and mastering experience in a variety of genres to include rap, hip hop, RnB, pop and rock.
As a composer, talent scout, and marketing and promotion specialist, Cady Falkner, is the CEO of NQA Management and Media Group. Jeremiah “Thrash on the Track” Thrasher is an upcoming drummer and music producer. Thrasher is primarily known for his work with major recording artists including Lil Durk, NBA Youngboy, Quando Rondo, Fredo Bang, Lil Kee, NBA Meechy Baby and Kayykilo.
“Being able to perform in front of this panel was exciting and really called us artist to elevate our skills,” Johta Vay said. “After the first round Cady Falkner, warned the artist that the judges had an ear for written material and overuse of the same words. This really turned up the pressure of the event.”
In the final, lightning round, all the artists went one after another over the same instrumental, he said.
“The artist had 45 seconds to perform from the time the last artist stopped,” Johta Vay said.
Johta Vay created several routines to help him prepare to lay down lyrics over instrumentals he had never heard before.
“The first was regularly praying to God for help and grace to articulate His message through my lyrics,” Johta Vay said. “I also asked friends and family to pray and fast that God would use me to glorify Himself in a space that doesn’t usually have faith-based content.”
Johta Vay’s preparation also included practical elements.
“I would spend at least 30 minutes to an hour freestyling over random beats on YouTube,” Johta Vay said. “No matter the genre or tempo I trained myself to flow over any beat that came on.”
Ever since he began rapping about the age of 16, freestyle has been part of Johta Vay’s regular routine.
“The process for the cypher was just a little more intentional,” Johta Vay said. “Those many years of practice already made me comfortable with putting witty ideas together quickly.”
Earlier this month, Johta Vay released his debut single Forever Righteous on all streaming platforms. He has additional work published under the collective LST X FND on YouTube, as well as a few other songs on major streaming platforms.
His content can be found on social media under the handle @lstxfnd.
In his victory speech Johta Vay admitted he originally participated in the event as a platform to be a light of hope to the community, and to extend an invitation to talk with anybody going through struggles in their life.
“I entered the competition rapping using clean lyrics and putting my devotion to Jesus Christ at the forefront of my performances,” Johta Vay said.
Although Johta Vay released his debut track as a Christian artist, he produced secular music under the same stage name years ago.
“The name Johta Vay is my middle initials J.V. in Spanish,” Johta Vay said.
He added a silent ‘h’ to Jota to help his name stand out in web searches.
“I kept the name to show the redemption God has given me from my old life if people ever come across my old music online,” Johta Vay said.
Johta Vay credits his relationship with Jesus as the guiding force that turned his life around and gave him a second chance when he was suicidal.
“I want to give others the opportunity to hear what Jesus has done for them, that is why my music collective is called LST X FND—lost and found—because we have the mission of seeking the lost and encouraging the found,” Johta Vay said.
Johta Vay said he appreciates sharing his worldview through music because it can make his message more palatable to people who would not usually listen to a lecture or sermon.
“I use clean lyrics because profanity is something that God delivered me from when I started following Jesus,” Johta Vay said. “I would begin and end every sentence with profanity, and it did not showcase the intelligence that God had given me. I highlight my devotion to Jesus in my lyrics because his gospel is the message that nobody ever clearly told me growing up.”
He closed his acceptance speech discussing the significance of this milestone with the new message of his music. “This is a win for the Kingdom and a win for Jesus.”
Looking ahead, Ringgold said she looks forward to continuing to offer opportunities for local artists of every kind to shine.
Using a childcare expansion grant, Ringgold said she intends to open an after-school program that runs from 3 to 6 p.m. offering students art enrichment activities, to include private voice, piano, acting lessons, and tutoring.
“With the grant, I will begin Space Create Academy after school program geared toward the arts and education,” Ringgold said.
Recalling the expenses she faced trying to provide after school enrichment opportunities as a single mother, Ringgold said she is delighted to offer affordable options for parents from all financial backgrounds because her program is set up to accept Child Care Services funding.
For more information about any of the programs offered at Space Create Interactive Studios, visit: www.spacecreate.org.
“I want to have a space for artists of all ages,” Ringgold said. “We want to keep positivity going out into the community. I always say, creativity breeds innovation, and innovation changes the world.”
