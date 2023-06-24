The local music scene recently kicked off a new monthly cypher competition recently at Space Creative Interactive Studios for rappers, producers, lyricists, and poets to showcase their skills and celebrate the role music plays in their lives.

Space Creative opened last November as a place for artists to network and hone their crafts, according to owner Toni Ringgold, who developed in downtown Killeen using a city grant she received in 2022 that came from federal coronavirus funding.

