The cleanup to the environment in east Killeen after an 18-wheeler rolled over and spilled 2,000 gallons of gasoline — about 500 gallons more than previously estimated — will take “a few, additional weeks,” according to the company that owns the gas tanker and is coordinating the cleanup effort.
The accident happened near the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive shortly after 8 a.m. on March 27, closing down roads and drawing a massive response from area fire and police departments.
As gasoline poured from the overturned gas truck, the scent of fuel could be smelled by passing motorists on Interstate 14 for hours after the rollover.
“The tanker leaked about 2000 gallons of unleaded fuel,” according to an email from Joe Hill, vice president of risk management for United Petroleum Transportation, the company that owns the truck that crashed. “The company responsible for the spill has contracted with an environmental services crew. The impacted soil will be removed and replaced with clean soil. Impacted sections of the roadway will be resurfaced. Grass and landscaping will be returned to pre-incident conditions. The cleanup process with take a few, additional weeks and will be paid for by the responsible company. The City of Killeen will not incur costs due to this remediation.”
On Tuesday, multiple construction vehicles, including excavators, were at the crash site removing tons of soil.
On March 28, a day after the spill, Killeen city officials announced that more than 1,500 gallons of gasoline was leaked after the truck hauling thousands of gallons of gasoline rolled over on Central Texas Expressway.
In a statement from the Killeen Police Department, “the preliminary investigation revealed that the fuel tanker was traveling west on Central Texas Expressway and took the turnaround under Interstate 14. The operator began to travel east in the 5700 block of East Central Texas Expressway when an unknown vehicle entered the lane in front of the truck. The operator of the truck applied the brakes in an attempt to avoid a collision with the vehicle, causing the tanker to flip on its passenger side. The unknown vehicle reportedly continued eastbound. The driver of the tanker was not cited.”
In the weeks since the accident, Killeen police have not released a description of the “unknown vehicle” or any information about its driver.
Officers from Killeen and Harker Heights police and fire departments were dispatched the tanker truck from United Petroleum Transportation, which was carrying 8,700 gallons of highly flammable gasoline fuel. The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, according to Killeen Fire Department Chief James Kubinski.
“The right side of two internal tanks was breeched,” said Kubinski on the day of the wreck. “Our first priority was to block off the immediate area and set up a perimeter out far enough to secure the safety of anyone traveling through the area.”
The responsibility for cleanup falls to the transportation company, who sent out equipment and resources to transfer the remaining fuel from the damaged tanker to another waiting nearby, officials said following the spill.
