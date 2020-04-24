The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds today between 15 and 25 mph with gusts around 30 mph, according to their website.
The high temperature today will be 94 and the low tonight will be 56 as temperatures cool slightly heading into the weekend.
On Saturday conditions will be sunny with a high of 80 and wind speeds of 10 mph. Saturday night the low will be 54.
Sunday conditions will also be clear and sunny with a high of 82 and a low of 61 with winds around five to 10 mph.
Heading into next week conditions will continue to be clear; the lows will be around 70 with highs around 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.