The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly clear conditions for the rest of the weekend and into next week.
The only chance of rain is coming Monday with a 20% chance of thunderstorms, according to the NWS website.
Wind speeds will be between five and 10 mph for most of the upcoming week, according to the website.
The high and low temperatures through Tuesday are as follows:
Saturday: 87 | 64
Sunday: 85 | 69
Monday: 85 | 68
Tuesday: 88 | 70
