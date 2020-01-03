High winds and cool temperatures are expected to continue throughout the day today before the winds calm and temperatures rise for a clear weekend. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 68 and a low of 42 and Sunday’s high will be 71 with a low of 41, according to the National Weather Service website.
Wind speeds will be around 5 to 10 mph over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.