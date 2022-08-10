Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

At the urging of a Killeen City Council member, voters will see two descriptions of a proposition to end enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses on the ballot in November.

“These propositions that come before us, sometimes they get so wordy that they get confusing,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said during a council meeting on Tuesday. “The city charter specifies that the language of a ballot ordinance shall be clear, concise and without argument or prejudice.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Law enforcement officers (peace officers) are granted discretion as they go about their duties.

Ordering such an official NOT to do her/his duty under penalty of punishment by her/his employing authority isn't legal. If this goes forward, there will be court cases and increased legal expenditures by KILLeen.

.....

The need for weed is urgent amongst the weedists.

......

As I have no pony in this race, I'll sit idly by and prepare myself to be amused. [cool][innocent][rolleyes]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.