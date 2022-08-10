At the urging of a Killeen City Council member, voters will see two descriptions of a proposition to end enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses on the ballot in November.
“These propositions that come before us, sometimes they get so wordy that they get confusing,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said during a council meeting on Tuesday. “The city charter specifies that the language of a ballot ordinance shall be clear, concise and without argument or prejudice.”
The ballot language Interim City Attorney Holli Clements presented to the council on Tuesday spells out the entire initiative in the form of a question:
“Shall the ordinance specified in the initiative petition be approved to: prohibit Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses except in limited circumstances, prohibit Class C citations for drug paraphernalia in lieu of a possession of marijuana charge, prohibit the use of city funds or personnel to perform testing to confirm whether a substance meets the legal definition of marijuana except in limited circumstances, prohibit Killeen police officers from considering the odor of marijuana or hemp to constitute probable cause for any search or seizure except in limited circumstances, require that Killeen police officers receive training on the ordinance, require that policies and procedures be updated in accordance with the ordinance, require regular open meetings with stakeholders to discuss practices related to the ordinance, provide that a violation of the ordinance may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline, and require a report within three months of adoption of the ordinance and annually thereafter to be submitted to City Council concerning implementation of the ordinance?”
That language will remain on the ballot, along with separate language proposed by Wilkerson on Tuesday and approved by the City Council.
“While I understand it and I know that’s procedural — probably even a process or policy that we may internally adopt as a city — I don’t think that needs to be in the proposition,” Wilkerson said. “I think it confuses the voter.”
Clements said the original ballot language must be “descriptive of the initiative ordinance.”
“So that is what I’ve done here. Each one of these things separated by a comma in the proposition are distinct requirements or statements in the actual proposed ordinance. I do believe that you could limit that and have the language similar to what you said to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses.”
However, the original language won’t be altered, and Wilkerson’s suggested ballot language will be included.
“Proposition A: Shall an initiative ordinance be approved to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses in the city of Killeen?”
Under the city’s charter, Killeen City Council members were required to send the initiative to ballot because they did not adopt the initiative ordinance as filed on July 26. It requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
In a 6-0 vote, with Councilman Ramon Alvarez absent, council members rejected the ordinance, with Assistant City Attorney Asha Pender telling them that “the staff recommendation is that you do not approve this ordinance” because it is prohibited in the Texas Local Government Code.
The petition to create the new city ordinance was signed more than a thousand Killeen voters earlier this year.
The ordinance provides a penalty clause for Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance.
“Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses. The only circumstances in which Killeen police officers are permitted to issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana are when such citations or arrests are part of (1) the investigation of a felony level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority investigation by a Killeen police commander, assistant chief of police, or chief of police; and/or (2) the investigation of a violent felony. Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
Wilkerson said the added ballot language will help voters understand what they are voting for or against on Nov. 8.
“I think that is much more in the vain of what the petition is,” he said. “It doesn’t confuse anyone. Those who want to vote against it, they can easily see that. If they want to support it, it’s plainly written there.”
In Bell County, early voting dates are set for Oct. 24-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling places are at the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Belton), the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Killeen), Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen), Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen), Temple Independent School District Administration Building (Temple), Salado Church of Christ (Salado) and Parks & Recreation Center (Harker Heights).
(1) comment
Law enforcement officers (peace officers) are granted discretion as they go about their duties.
Ordering such an official NOT to do her/his duty under penalty of punishment by her/his employing authority isn't legal. If this goes forward, there will be court cases and increased legal expenditures by KILLeen.
.....
The need for weed is urgent amongst the weedists.
......
As I have no pony in this race, I'll sit idly by and prepare myself to be amused. [cool][innocent][rolleyes]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.