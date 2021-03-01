Clear Creek, Golden Gate traffic impacts set for Tuesday

The northbound and southbound lanes of Clear Creek Road near the intersection of Golden Gate Drive in Killeen will experience traffic flow impacts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
All lanes will be reopened after work is complete, according to a city of Killeen news release.
A contractor will be installing traffic signal hardware in preparation for signalization of the intersection. The signal is expected to be operational this summer.
Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution, obey signage and to pay attention to workers and equipment, the release said.
Staff report
