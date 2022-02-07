The Killeen City Council is expected to consider a lengthy consent agenda during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The consent agenda contains purchase requests from the Recreation Services and the Fire Department, as well as ordinances calling for a charter amendment election. among other items.
The City Council will continue its consideration of a 333-plot development off of Clear Creek Road. The project is represented by Joshua Welch and would transform approximately 80.8 acres of land into duplexes, four acres of which are to be set aside for a Home Owners Association-controlled park.
Last week. Councilman Michael Boyd voiced his concerns with the development, saying that it was not a “premier development for a premier location.” The development is particularly dense, offering multifamily rental properties with 29-foot-wide streets and single-street parking.
Tuesday’s meeting also likely will mark the passage of the $127,000 Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan. The plan, which was commissioned in late 2020, seeks to reinvigorate Killeen’s parks system through a series of incremental changes. The plan also encourages the city to engage with the community and local entities such as the Killeen Independent School District secure funding and use permits for potential open spaces in Killeen.
The plan is broken into long-, medium- and short-term goals. Many short-term goals include the completion of various surveys and designs, while long-term goals include ambitious objectives like connecting all of Killeen’s parks via a trail system.
Finally, the City Council will set a new date for its strategic planning session, which was canceled Saturday due to inclement weather.
