Killeen-area residents can expect clear, sunny skies accompanied by breezy winds for much of the week.
The area received a trace amount of rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds could gust up to 20 mph on four days, including winds that could gust around 30 mph Sunday and Wednesday, according to the forecast on the National Weather Service website.
High temperatures look to stay within the 60s and 70s for much of the week.
Overnight low temperatures are forecast to fluctuate between the 30s and 50s.
High and low temperatures throughout the week, according to the forecast, are:
- Sunday: 63, 37
- Monday: 62, 35
- Tuesday: 64, 46
- Wednesday: 74, 56
- Thursday: 73, 41
Water elevation levels at Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are near normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is just over half a foot below normal at 593.49 feet.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is nearly three-quarters of a foot above normal at 622.67 feet.
