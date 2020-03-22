Now that the moderate rainfall of this past weekend is over, temperatures are expected to become relatively warm throughout the coming week, with highs climbing into the upper 80s by the end of the week and lows in the high-50-to-mid-60 range, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
The Killeen area has received 7.42 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows northwest Bell County — including the Killeen area — as being under abnormally dry conditions.
Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of only 69 degrees and a low of 48 degrees. Today's rain chances are most past, with the sky just expected to be overcast with perhaps some patchy drizzle the rest of the day.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to climb a bit, reaching 79 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 64 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 83 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 56 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could remain at 87 degrees while the low temperature could hit 65 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 89 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 66 degrees.
The high temperature will drop to 86 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 61 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight Friday.
